It depends on how smoothly the transition is managed. An attempt to become carbon-neutral will be a huge demand-driver in China’s economy: HSBC Holdings Plc estimates 200 trillion yuan ($31 trillion) -- around 200% of China’s current gross domestic product -- will need to be invested mainly in power-generation and industrial sectors to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, an average of 5 trillion yuan a year. On the other hand, some sectors such as coal, which employs some 3.5 million workers, will have to shrink, causing economic dislocation. China’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for about a quarter of GDP, will have to either reduce production or shift to much more energy-efficient methods. And as the 2021 power shortages indicate, that adjustment can reduce China’s growth. Conventional economic measures also ignore some benefits from cleaner air, improved road safety and prevention of potential climate damage, which the World Bank estimates could amount to 3.5% of GDP by 2030.