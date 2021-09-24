1. What has China done before now?
It’s targeted Bitcoin mining, the energy-intensive computing process involved in creating the digital currency and verifying transactions. It prohibited financial institutions and payment service providers from getting involved in crypto trades even tangentially -- like opening a bank account for those who engage in them. In 2017, China told exchanges to stop trading in cryptocurrencies and banned initial coin offerings, or ICOs, which are the equivalent of initial public offerings for new virtual currencies. In May, the State Council -- China’s cabinet -- called for a renewed crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading activities. (They had been dropped in 2019 from a proposed list of dirty industries to be eliminated.) China’s central bank summoned officials from major state-owned banks and payment-service provider Alipay to a meeting in June to reiterate a ban on crypto-related services.
2. Is China against all digital currencies?
No. While there’s no launch date yet, the People’s Bank of China is likely to be the first major central bank to issue a digital version of its currency, the yuan, seeking to keep up with -- and control of -- a rapidly digitizing economy. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, the digital yuan won’t have any presumption of anonymity and its value will be as stable as the physical yuan.
3. What explains China’s concerns?
Cleansing risk from financial markets has been a government mantra for years, as evidenced in the crackdown on fintech giants including Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. Cryptocurrencies can provide a way to move money out of China, potentially adding to outflows that officials have aggressively set about stemming. As for mining, local governments have grown wary of the industry’s huge energy consumption -- more annually than the entire country of the Netherlands -- at a time Xi’s government has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The trigger at the State Council meeting in May was said to be in part concern that crypto mining has stoked a surge in illicit coal extraction, following a jump in deadly accidents this year.
