Ransomware attacks took off in 2020, when victims paid more than $406 million in cryptocurrency to attackers, according to blockchain analysis firm Chainanalysis Inc. This year, groups had taken at least $81 million from victims as of May, the firm said. Cybersecurity firms say companies have paid many millions of dollars more in ransoms that have been kept quiet. Being insured against cybercrime may make victims more willing to pay ransoms if they are covered under the insurance policy. Hackers who specialize in ransomware are said to be actively seeking out targets that have insurance.