The anonymity built into the digital ledger system known as blockchain, which forms the foundation of Bitcoin and other cybercurrencies, can be leveraged through a variety of maneuvers. A ransom paid in Bitcoin can be swiftly run through a so-called cryptocurrency mixer, which obscures the trail of ownership by pooling it with other people’s holdings. (While the practice itself is not considered illegal, mixer operators can get into trouble if found to have laundered illegally gotten money.) Another option is to convert the ransom payment to a different cryptocurrency via a crypto exchange. So-called money mules can be recruited on dark web forums and directed to withdraw Bitcoins out of certain accounts.