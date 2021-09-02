Allowing the defaults by a few state-backed firms showed that it wants a market-based approach, but in an orderly manner. Ending moral hazard -- a tolerance for risky moves in the belief that the state will always bail you out in case of trouble -- for the likes of Huarong and Evergrande would make the financial system more resilient over the long run. But a major default would cause significant short-term pain for investors from New York to London who enjoy the juicy yields on Chinese bonds. The danger for Xi is that it could trigger precisely the kind of crisis he’s trying to avoid, where investors fearing contagion panic and begin selling off good debt with the bad. Xi has doubled down on perceived threats to the Communist Party and economic stability ahead of a 2022 leadership shuffle that could see him hold on to the presidency for an unprecedented third term.