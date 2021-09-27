Far fetched? For now, perhaps. But Bhutan is a neat little laboratory. With just five banks, there isn’t much by way of entrenched traditional finance. Only 6.5% of the population has all three: a savings account, insurance and some credit. Bank of Bhutan Ltd., which had roughly 300,000 deposit accounts in 2019, more than any other lender, had only 140,000 mobile banking customers.The central bank’s desire to take cash digital could create opportunities for blockchain-based decentralized finance. Hopefully, it won’t use up too much energy and will leave people happier than they are now. Especially in remote places like the northernmost dzhongkhag of Gasa, which has all of two ATMs.