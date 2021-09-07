Bitcoin is used for some transactions in some places. For instance, it’s already used informally in parts of El Salvador, namely the beach town of El Zonte, which has two Bitcoin ATM machines and where more than 30 businesses already accept the cryptocurrency for payment. But its volatility -- its price swings -- make it unappealing for many businesses to use. Between mid-April and mid-July, it lost about half of its value. Many businesses don’t want to accept payment today in a currency that could be worth substantially less tomorrow, even if there’s a chance it could be worth more. Even in technology hubs such as Silicon Valley and Singapore, Bitcoin’s use as a medium of exchange is still insignificant. On the other hand, in El Salvador the government and the central bank are actively promoting its use, which may give its adoption a boost.