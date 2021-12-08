Companies including France’s TotalEnergies SE, Eni SpA of Italy and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are considering investing billions of dollars to exploit Libya’s vast oil and natural gas reserves, as well as tap into its potential for solar power. The country’s proximity to Europe makes it all the more attractive to them as a source of energy. Egypt as well as the United Arab Emirates backed Haftar in the hope that he could end the chaos and defeat Islamist groups including the Libyan branch of the Muslim Brotherhood -- a sworn enemy of Egypt’s government. Turkey found common cause with the GNA as both had close ties to the Brotherhood. Russia, which has been deepening its role in the Arab world, initially kept contacts with both sides while promoting Qaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam as a future president. In 2019, however, Moscow threw its weight behind Haftar. More than 1,000 mercenaries with the Wagner group, which is headed by a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, entered Libya to support the general. Russia’s actions prompted the U.S. to push more forcefully for a peace deal.