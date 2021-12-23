Most important, governments should accelerate adoption of cleaner energy. Advancing the EU’s existing proposals to boost zero-emissions hydrogen would help wean countries and industries off natural gas, as will additional storage for energy generated from renewable sources. But as countries such as France, the Netherlands and the U.K. have recognized, boosting Europe’s energy independence — not to mention meeting its climate goals — simply isn’t plausible without a significant new investment in nuclear power. Nuclear is already part of Poland’s plans to cut coal and can help others to do the same. Leaders in countries where it faces skepticism, such as Germany, need to do more to dispel misconceptions about the risks and costs involved, especially as safer, smaller reactors come online.