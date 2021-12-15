Delays in certifying the controversial, newly completed Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany have combined with market concerns about potential disruption of gas flows through Ukraine to drive natural gas prices higher. Nord Stream 2, opposed by the U.S. government because of concerns over Europe’s energy dependency on Russia, must clear political hurdles before it starts operating, but is also entangled in bureaucracy and will need to wait several more months to gain regulatory approval. At the same time a geopolitical crisis has been brewing as Russia has built up troops at the border with Ukraine. A potential invasion could come at the height of the European winter, according to U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence, although Putin has denied any such intention. The U.S. was pushing Germany to agree to stop Nord Stream 2 should Putin invade Ukraine, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the plans.