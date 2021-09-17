When methane rules were rolled back, a favored talking point of then-EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, as well as the American Petroleum Institute, was that this would protect farmers and other landowners with old wells on their land from upgrade costs that might force them to shut off production that had been in their family for generations and provided income. It was an absurd position for an industry dogged by overcapacity, fighting to set itself apart from coal on emissions and with growth prospects tied to expanding exports to countries that don’t dedicate much mindshare to the preservation of old wells on American farms.