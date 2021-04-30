Over the border in France, the Greens haven’t picked a candidate yet for next year’s presidential election. The field there includes Yannick Jadot, a member of European Parliament, the mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle and economist Sandrine Rousseau. Their problem is that all parties in France are talking about the climate and ecology now, even Marine Le Pen’s nationalists. The Greens contend they’re the originals while others are pale copies, but they’re being upstaged and the debate is moving on to other issues, such as religion and the economy. Still, they have the potential to rally a large part of the left. In the U.K. the Green Party won just 2.7% of the vote in the 2019 general election and held onto a single seat in the House of Commons. In the U.S. the Green Party remains marginal and has been seen by Republicans as an unwitting ally in swing states, potentially siphoning votes from Democrats, according to the New York Times.