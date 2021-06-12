She’s been a member of Germany’s lower house, the Bundestag, since 2013 representing Brandenburg in the former communist East. She’s jointly run the party with Robert Habeck since 2018 but lacks government experience. Brought up near Hanover, she studied international law at the London School of Economics and political science at Hamburg University. She was briefly a journalist and gained political experience working for a European Parliament member. Her considerable popularity suffered somewhat in late May and early June after she said she had forgotten to report to parliament bonus payments from her party worth slightly more than 25,000 euros ($30,260). Other main contenders to become chancellor are the conservative bloc’s Armin Laschet, 60, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, and Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and vice chancellor.