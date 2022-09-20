Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When extreme heat or bitter cold threaten to overwhelm fragile power grids in places like California and Texas, there’s an effective, old-school tool to avoid a shortfall: turn the lights off. But how to make that happen? The key may be “demand response” -- voluntary conservation programs that kick in during critical hours. In many cases, civic-minded citizens are doing their part, simply opting not to use appliances when the grid is most stressed. But others are being enticed with big financial carrots -- as well as gift cards.

1. What is ‘demand response?’

It’s an umbrella term for a variety of short-term, voluntary efforts that encourage homes and businesses to reduce electricity during hours when grid operators fret power supplies may not meet heavy demand. Getting consumers to switch off is a critical tool for helping California avoid blackouts during a mounting heat wave this week, as temperatures soared above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) in some regions. It’s also sometimes called “power shaving,” and can, in a way, be considered a form of rationing.

Advertisement

2. What forms does it take?

They range from a simple call to arms to time-based rates and a range of financial incentives. According to the California Public Utilities Commission, demand response efforts have evolved to encourage customers to “shift electricity consumption from hours of high demand relative to energy supply to hours where energy supply is plentiful relative to demand.” For California, that crunch comes between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., when people return home from school or work and the sun starts to set on the state’s many solar farms. One example is the California grid operator’s “Flex Alert” notices distributed through Twitter and other channels, which alert customers to windows of time when they should conserve power. The notices were sent on both Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

3. Does it really work?

Advertisement

Yes. Recent experience suggests that changing behavior has saved electric grids from calamity on hot days. For example, during a peak on July 20, the Texas grid operator managed to reduce demand by 2.5% from the level that officials had forecast for the day. Shaving just 1% of electrical demand during such conditions can significantly reduce stress on days of record demand, which some grids have experienced recently. Crypto miners and other big industrial companies in the Lone Star State are charged for their share of costs of building and maintaining transmission lines based on how much power they use during peak power demand hours, which encourages them to throttle back operations. Texas even has a competition designed to have companies out-conserve each other, resulting in as much as 30% reductions to annual power bills for the winners.

4. What makes it possible?

First and foremost, power grids are no longer being taken for granted by the people who benefit from them. In an age of global warming and prolonged drought, there’s growing consumer awareness of grid fragility as extreme weather becomes more common. Thus it’s easier for operators, governments and utilities to promote conservation campaigns on Twitter and other media. That’s especially true in Texas, where the grid failed during a historic 2021 freeze, and in California, which had rolling outages in 2020.

Advertisement

5. Do people really get paid for cutting power use?

In a way, sometimes yes. The wider use of smart meters and products like Google Nest allows companies to tap into demand-response efforts and control household thermostats, which can enable homeowners to receive credits on utility bills, gift cards and sometimes even amusement-park passes. OhmConnect, a free service available in California, New York and Texas, pays customers to use less power during times of peak demand, sells the collective energy savings back to the grid, then passes their earnings onto their users in the form of cash and prizes. Big commercial users and factories, meanwhile, can participate in programs that allow them to get compensated for slashing power use. Sometimes, these entities can even sell power they’ve contracted to buy back to the grid at higher prices.

6. Where else is it used?

Advertisement

Demand response isn’t just a California and Texas phenomenon. Other US grids have forms of it, including those on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Outside of the US, more countries are having to ratchet up conservation efforts. In Japan -- where a power crunch nearly brought blackouts to the capital earlier this year -- the government has been increasing calls for citizens to take steps, including watching an hour less TV a day or switching off the heater functions on toilet seats. In Europe, which has been crippled by a surge in electricity prices because of a shutoff of natural gas from Russia, there are aggressive efforts to slash energy use to avoid blackouts and freezing homes this winter, including turning down thermostats, dimming lights and taking cold showers.

Reference Shelf

• A Bloomberg Businessweek article on how trimming energy use by companies is helping to save the grid in Texas.

• California’s guide to demand response efforts and a fact sheet on the power grid’s alert system.

• US Department of Energy website on demand response.

• From the archive: A QuickTake on America’s fragile power grid.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article