Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted by a no-confidence vote in early April, is making a major push to return to power. The former international cricket star has won several by-elections and led big protest rallies -- and even escaped an assassination attempt. Khan has also locked horns with the country’s powerful army, which has ruled the country for about half of its 75-year existence. He wants the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call early elections, which Khan thinks he would win comfortably.

1. What is Imran Khan’s plan and what are the obstacles?

The ex-premier warned before his ouster that he’d be more “dangerous” leading popular protests on the streets. Since then, he has demanded the 13-party coalition government that replaced him set a date for early elections, which aren’t due until October 2023. On Oct. 25 this year, he called on his supporters to march from across the country toward Islamabad, the capital, in a bid to pressure Sharif. Ten days later Khan, who is 70, was shot in the leg during a march. He blamed his successor and a senior general for the attack, which killed a Khan supporter. Both Sharif and the military condemned the shooting. The violence prompted an outpouring of sympathy for Khan, who showed no sign of backing down. (In 2014 Khan led a 126-day sit-in protest in Islamabad in a failed bid to dislodge then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of the current premier.) Separately, Khan faces several legal efforts to disqualify him as a lawmaker including corruption and criminal cases that may lead to his conviction and jail sentence.

2. Why was Khan ousted?

During his turbulent 3 1/2 years in office, Khan demonstrated an approach to governing that critics characterized as haphazard and inconsistent. Facing a balance-of-payments crisis, he delayed seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. He finally did so in 2019, only to see the program suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic. The plan was revived last year -- after another stall -- after Khan agreed to tougher conditions, including raising oil prices and electricity tariffs. But a few months later, Khan cut domestic fuel costs and power rates to soothe public anger over rising living costs, again putting the IMF program in jeopardy only to be revived again by the Sharif administration in August.

3. Why is Khan still fighting?

He has accused Sharif and other politicians of conspiring with the US to topple his government because -- he says -- he had been increasingly critical of Washington while seeking better relations with Russia and China. Khan provided no proof for his claim, which was denied by the US, the Sharif government and Pakistan’s military. However, his conspiracy theory, has gone down well with his supporters. In by-elections in October, Khan won six out of seven seats that he personally contested, demonstrating his continued popular appeal.

4. Why is the military’s position important?

Pakistan’s military has outsized power in a country conceived as a democracy. There have been three successful military coups. When Khan became prime minister, it was only the second time since the creation of Pakistan in 1947 that a civilian administration had transferred power to another. Even when elected governments are in power, the military, especially its spy wing has played a forceful role in foreign and security policies. The armed forces have entrenched positions in the economy through land ownership and shareholdings in large corporations.

5. Did the military support Khan?

Khan has said his relations with the military for his first three years in power were “excellent,” and that he and General Qamar Javed Bajwa were on “same page” on all issues -- an arrangement critics referred to as a hybrid regime. In behind-the-scenes maneuvers, the armed forces helped him survive several previous moves by opponents to remove him from power, according to interviews Khan gave after his ouster. (The military has denied helping him.) His government extended Bajwa’s term as army chief for another three years in 2019. However, relations soured in October 2021 when General Faiz Hameed, the ISI chief and a Khan favorite, was moved to a less significant post. The military announced his replacement, General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, three weeks before the government did, sparking reports of a rift between Khan and Bajwa. When a new challenge to Khan’s leadership arose this year, the military apparently didn’t back him, opposition parties and analysts say.

6. What’s at stake?

The country’s foreign reserves have fallen to a three-year low and a $1 billion bond payment is due in December. Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the country’s rating deep into junk, citing the impact of mid-year floods that have caused more than $30 billion in damage to the economy. The rupee has plumbed new lows against the dollar. Shehbaz Sharif and his finance minister, Ishaq Dar, have vowed to meet the country’s financial obligations, including the bond payment and completing the agreement with the IMF. The premier has promised a more balanced foreign policy, seeking good ties with “all-weather friend” China while also seeking better relations with the US and Europe. In September, Pakistan joined China in abstaining on the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution condemning Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of Ukraine.

