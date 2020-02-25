1. What are the competing forces in parliament?

While political parties exist in Iran, they’re not formally represented in parliament. Instead, there are two broad political factions -- reformists and principlists -- with varying shades of orthodoxy within each group. Parliament had been dominated by a coalition of reformists, moderates and pragmatic conservatives since the last vote in 2016, which bolstered Rouhani and his cabinet. Now, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency, the principlist faction has taken more than 220 of the 290 seats. It contains Iran’s most right-wing, religious and hard-line politicians, who tend to prioritize the country’s security apparatus and theocratic leadership above all else. They mostly oppose engagement with the West and tend to be deeply hostile to the U.S.

2. What accounts for their victory?

Rouhani staked his credibility, and that of his camp, on Iran’s 2015 deal with world powers in which it agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions that had crippled its economy. In 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal and began imposing harsh sanctions on Iran, depriving it of the economic benefits it had expected from the accord. Moderate politicians who supported Rouhani had already lost some support after failing to deliver on promises of greater social freedoms. But the American U-turn on the nuclear deal left them even weaker while empowering hard-liners, who largely opposed the nuclear accord from the start.

3. Was it just that moderates lost popular support?

It wasn’t just that. In the weeks ahead of the election, Iran’s 12-member Guardian Council, a powerful body of legal experts responsible for vetting candidates, barred thousands of people from running. That included some 75% of sitting lawmakers within the moderate coalition and some conservative politicians allied with Rouhani, who complained that the disqualifications effectively created a single-faction race. The council defended its decisions and said many of those barred were guilty of corruption or “anti-state behavior.” The disqualifications are thought to have suppressed voter turnout, which was a record low 42.5%. A reported surge in coronavirus cases in Iran also dampened turnout, as did a boycott of the election by some reformists in response to the state’s violent crackdown on protests in November that were sparked by a sudden increase in the price of gasoline.

4. What powers does Iran’s parliament have?

It is weak relative to other seats of power. Ultimate power in Iran rests with the supreme leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is chosen by a group of Islamic scholars and politicians. The president, who is popularly elected, nominates cabinet members and is the government’s chief executive. In addition to approving all candidates for office, the Guardian Council has veto power over all legislation passed by parliament. Still, parliament serves as a check on executive power by approving the budget, treaties and government ministers, whom it can also impeach. Its sessions feature policy debates and critiques of the government.

5. How is the principlist win likely to affect Iran’s policies?

The increased representation of former security figures in parliament -- including from the powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps -- may diminish tolerance for discussions around civil society, social liberties and media freedom. Rouhani is expected to struggle to ratify major legislation during his final year in office, including efforts to bring Iran’s banks within international anti-terrorism financing standards. Many hard-liners are deeply suspicious not only of the U.S. but of European countries and have advocated cutting ties entirely with the European Union. Khamenei, who accused Europe of joining forces with the U.S. against Iran, has called for a pivot to a “resistance economy,” in which the country would depend less on imported goods while relying on China and Russia for investment and technology transfers.

