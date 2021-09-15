Kim appears to have acquired that capability after successfully testing an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017. But one test may not be enough to ensure the reliability of the ICBM known as the Hwasong-15. A new ICBM -- displayed at a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party in October 2020 -- is bigger and likely boasts more powerful engines, weapons experts say. They added that its likely purpose is to deliver a multiple nuclear warhead payload that could overwhelm U.S. defenses, or a high-yield weapon. North Korea can fit miniature warheads onto missiles and fire them, a United Nations report said in 2020. It has also developed weapons that can be moved around more swiftly to evade detection. In early September, it tested new cruise missiles, claiming ranges that could hit almost all of Japan, and showed off what it said was a new delivery system it used to fire short-range ballistic missiles off a train. What’s less clear is whether the weapons could beat antimissile systems and survive reentry, or if they’re refined enough to strike their intended targets.