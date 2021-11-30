Not yet. Although some forecasters predict oil demand will peak soon, the International Energy Agency, the energy forecaster, predicts it will level off in the mid-2030s before dropping very slightly through 2050. Oil and gas consumption in Africa could double by 2040. Much of the additional demand will come from Nigeria itself, where a population of more than 200 million is set to double by the middle of the century. One of the country’s challenges will be to reduce its crude production cost — among the highest in the world and close to three times that of Saudi Arabia. Both are members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, the global oil cartel.