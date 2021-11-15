Duterte’s drug fight, which he promised to complete in six months of being president, goes on despite the pandemic. It escalated “dramatically” during the lockdown in 2020, according to a Human Rights Watch report. The campaign targeted impoverished Filipinos mostly in urban areas, with the police and unidentified gunmen associated with the force committing thousands of extra-judicial killings, according to the report. The drug war has so far killed more than 6,000, according to government data, but human rights groups estimate the death toll is much higher. Judges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Sept. 15 authorized an investigation into possible crimes against humanity committed during the war on drugs, despite Duterte’s withdrawal from the tribunal in protest in 2019. Duterte, in a Sept. 21 speech to the United Nations General Assembly, criticized outside interference and said anyone who “acted beyond bounds” during the war on drugs would be held “accountable” by the Philippine justice system.