1. How viable is shale?

For decades, U.S. oil companies sought a way to unlock vast amounts of oil and natural gas trapped in tight shale rock with little success until legendary Houston oilman George Mitchell combined two decades-old drilling technologies – hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling – to unleash the shale revolution in the early years of the century. By drilling horizontal “laterals” from vertical wells and injecting a mixture of water, sand and chemicals down the well under high pressure, Mitchell found the key to unlocking oil and gas from shale. The subsequent shale boom that began in 2005 transformed the U.S. into the world’s biggest producer of oil and natural gas. Before the global pandemic broke out in 2020, shale drilling represented about 60% to 70% of U.S. oil production, which hit a record 13 million barrels a day.

2. What oil price is needed to make it profitable?

Some parts of the Permian Basin, the nation’s most productive oil field that stretches from West Texas into New Mexico, are viable under $40 a barrel, but the whole industry is much more profitable when oil is above $60 a barrel. When oil prices were above $100 a barrel in early 2014, shale producers were raking in cash and expanding production, threatening the grip on the global oil market wielded by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Saudi Arabia retaliated in late 2014, flooding the market with crude to drive prices down and hurting shale producers who need higher oil prices to turn a profit.

3. Why were there so many bankruptcies?

While many shale companies can turn a profit with oil between $50 and $60 per barrel, few can survive at cheaper prices without drastic cuts to production and staff. That’s because shale producers must constantly spend money to drill new wells to replace rapidly-depleting production from existing wells. Shale wells have a short lifespan, producing 60% of their total production in the first year. Oil companies that borrowed heavily to keep drilling new wells during the boom years suddenly found themselves unable to make payments when oil prices and revenue crashed in 2014, 2018 and 2020 – forcing many companies into bankruptcy. Since 2015, more than 600 oil exploration and production, oilfield service and pipeline companies filed for bankruptcy, bringing more than $321 billion of debt to court, according to Dallas-based law firm Haynes and Boone.

4. What are the prospects for a shale revival now?

With oil getting closer to $100 a barrel again, shale production is looking a lot more attractive. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., which reported combined 2021 profits of nearly $40 billion, said they plan to increase Permian Basin production in 2022 by 25% and 10%, respectively. However, other shale players are sticking to a disciplined-growth strategy to woo Wall Street investment back to the energy sector after years of poor returns. Pioneer Natural Resources, Devon Energy, Continental Resources and Marathon Oil have vowed to keep production largely in check, limiting the increase in oil and gas output to no more than 5% in 2022 despite surging crude prices.

5. How long does it take to start up operations again?

U.S. shale companies have the unique ability to quickly ramp up production or scale back depending on market conditions. During the pandemic, shale drillers in Texas slashed crude production by 710,000 barrels per day from March to June 2020, a decline of 13% in just three months. These drastic production cuts paid off, curbing supply as demand for gasoline and jet fuel plunged during the worst of the pandemic. With crude prices in 2022 close to $100 a barrel, shale companies can quickly boost production, if they choose, to meet recovering demand for oil and gas.

6. What are the downsides of shale?

Shale faces heavy political and environmental opposition amid growing public concern over climate change. Fracking requires an average of 11 million gallons of water per well, threatening local freshwater supplies. Fracking and the injection of wastewater into disposal wells have been linked to the rising number of earthquakes in the Permian Basin. Climate scientists and environmental groups say methane leaks and the routine flaring of natural gas has contributed to global warming. A trillion cubic feet of natural gas has been flared in the Permian Basin since 2013, according to the Energy Information Administration.

7. How have investors fared?

Not well. Explorers burned through some $342 billion of cash between 2010 and 2020, leaving scant returns for investors. Wall Street has since demanded oil companies focus on returning more cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Investors so far have largely rewarded oil companies’ disciplined strategy. The industry’s focus on profits, shareholder returns and improving its environmental image has catapulted energy stocks over the past year. The S&P 500 Energy Index, a group of the largest U.S. energy stocks, rose 48% in 2021, recovering to near pre-pandemic levels, and continued its gains in early 2022.

