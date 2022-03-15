1. What is the most-favored-nation principle?

The Geneva-based WTO oversees a set of baseline tariffs for global trade in goods and services. All 164 members agree to deal with each other equally under most-favored nation treatment, known as MFN. It’s a cornerstone principle of the WTO and a key reason for nations to participate in the body because it allows all members -- no matter how large or small -- to be treated on roughly equal terms.

2. Which nations have denied Russia MFN rights?

By mid-March 2022 a quarter of the WTO’s 164 members -- collectively representing 58% of the global gross domestic product -- were poised to stop treating Russia as a most-favored-nation under WTO rules. The list includes major economies such as the U.S., the European Union’s 27 members, Japan, the U.K., Canada, South Korea and Australia. While more nations were expected to join the alliance, certain major emerging economies -- like China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey -- continued to offer Russia MFN status.

3. What does it mean for Russian companies?

In practice, the move means that Russian exporters may now be subject to:

• higher tariff rates

• export bans

• investment restrictions

• export licensing requirements

• customs hurdles

• restrictions on cross-border services

• unequal treatment of intellectual property and rules of origin

4. What’s the impact for U.S. and European companies?

Revoking MFN status is largely symbolic for the U.S. because Russia accounts for only 0.7% of its total imports. Still, it plans to ban imports of non-industrial diamonds, along with alcohol and seafood, targeting iconic goods such as vodka and caviar, though most Russian-branded vodkas are produced in other nations. Previous U.S. sanction packages and a ban on Russian energy imports have made it too onerous for most U.S. companies to maintain ties. It’s a much bigger deal in the EU, which backed the plan March 4, because Russia accounts for 5.8% of the bloc’s total trade in goods. It’s the EU’s fifth-largest trade partner and a key supplier of fuel, wood, iron, steel and fertilizer. The EU still allows European businesses to import critical Russian products such as oil, natural gas, titanium, aluminum, copper, nickel, palladium and iron ore. The EU is Russia’s biggest trading partner, accounting for 37% of its total trade in goods with the world in 2020.

5. Is this legal?

Yes. Governments who revoked Russia’s MFN status argue that their decision is justified under the WTO’s national security exceptions, which allow a country to breach its WTO obligations and take “any action which it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests.” WTO dispute panels have already confirmed that nations can take such measures if imposed “in time of war or other emergency in international relations.” Notably, in 2019 a WTO dispute settlement panel supported Russia’s argument that its trade restrictions on Ukraine were justified following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

6. Have governments revoked WTO rights before?

Yes, though there’s never been a collective action like this before and Russia is the world’s 11th-biggest economy. In recent years there’s been a rise in WTO members individually setting up national security-related trade restrictions. Former President Donald Trump famously imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum goods because he said the tariffs were necessary to protect America’s defensive capabilities. Saudia Arabia also cited national security concerns in an intellectual property dispute with its neighbor Qatar.

