1. What do the sanctions do?

As part of a package of measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. barred investors from buying Russian government bonds sold after March 1 in the secondary market, where they trade after their initial sale. The European Union’s sanctions also block making “any new loans or credit” to sanctioned entities, with a few exceptions such as for financing of certain exported goods. Sanctions that target Russian central bank reserves and banks accessing the SWIFT payments system present further risks. Russia responded by banning Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad for new loans, though the central bank said the rule doesn’t apply to payments on existing debt.

2. What do we know about repayments?

It’s possible that Russian companies could make payments through foreign subsidiaries. The first test might come from companies with coupon payments due in March, including state oil company Rosneft, gold miner Polyus and Gazprom. There are also upcoming coupons due on some of Russia’s sovereign bonds: while some payments are due in March, one for its $7 billion June 2047 securities -- the biggest among the nation’s outstanding dollar-denominated bonds -- is due on June 23.

3. How big is the Russian bond market?

Even though some form of sanctions has been in place on some Russian issuers since 2014, the market for Russian bonds in dollars and euros remains substantial. The Russian government has about $49 billion equivalent of euro and dollar-denominated debt outstanding. When you expand that to include the corporate world, that figure swells to $258 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some of the sellers of those bonds include the likes of Gazprom, which supplies the gas that heats many of Europe’s homes, and Evraz, the steelmaker backed by Chelsea FC’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

4. Could this lead to another default?

In 1998, a financial crisis pushed the Russian government and central bank into a hefty devaluation of the ruble, eventually leading to a default on $40 billion of domestic debt. Over the next two decades, Russia climbed back into investment-grade territory on the back of its strong currency reserves and the resilience of its oil-based economy. As the conflict with Ukraine escalated, its sovereign bond rating was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings Feb. 25. Moody’s Investors Service, which put the rating on review the same day, said that the sanctions could result in a “sustained disruption” to Russia’s economy, public finances and financial stability. This would impair the Kremlin’s ability to service and refinance its debt. Ratings agencies may also withdraw ratings on companies if the international restrictions prevent them from doing business.

5. How are investors weighing the risks?

As more details of the Western sanctions on Russia emerge, investors are grappling with the implications for the ease and legality of bond trading. While some traders say Russian bonds can still be sold in the secondary market, others say it may not be worth the risk of inadvertently breaching sanctions and incurring heavy fines. There are further risks for investors to chew on, including the possible expulsion of Russian bonds from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s widely followed bond indexes. There’s also concern about reputations. Many bond funds are now managed to comply with environmental, social and governance goals, which Russia may now fall foul of.

• How Russian bonds reacted to sanctions, and how credit default swaps priced in the chances of default.

• Bloomberg QuickTakes on the SWIFT payment system and the history of sanctions against Russia.

• A statement by the U.S. Treasury Department on initial sanctions concerning Russian debt.

• Treasury’s 2021 global sanctions review.

