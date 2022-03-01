1. Where and how does the ruble trade?

The ruble is traded round-the-clock in the interbank market. It also trades on the Moscow Exchange between 7 a.m. local time and 11:50 p.m., although those hours were temporarily shortened in early March. That’s one of the longest trading days in the world and coincides with the busiest phase of the foreign-exchange market, when London and New York are both open. Normally interbank prices around the world reflect prices in Moscow trading, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the markets to diverge. The ruble lost a third of its value in offshore trading at one point on Feb. 28, its biggest-ever slump, and the drop for the offshore price by early evening that day was six percentage points more than the Moscow price.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. Is this the end of free trading of the ruble?

That’s unclear. It has traded freely since November 2014, though the turmoil sparked by the Ukraine invasion has raised doubts about whether that can continue. The Bank of Russia seemed to roll back the free float when it brought in new curbs on Feb. 28 following the announcement of Western sanctions. Russians lined up at cash machines around the country to withdraw foreign currency on fears the ruble could collapse.

3. How has the ruble historically been propped up?

Prior to 2014, the Bank of Russia defended the ruble using a trading corridor measured against a basket of dollars and euros. However, it made a commitment to move away from targeting exchange rates to targeting inflation instead, widening the band several times before abandoning it altogether. Since then, the central bank has only retained intervention as a means of propping up the currency in times of volatility, through currency sales and purchases.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4. Has the central bank stepped into the market?

Yes. On Feb. 24 the Bank of Russia intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time in years as part of a suite of measures attempting to stabilize Russia’s financial system. Governor Elvira Nabiullina said it spent $1 billion that day, and a smaller amount the following day, to shore up the ruble, but didn’t intervene in the currency market on Feb. 28 as a result of the limitations on its reserves. With few other options at its disposal, the bank said that it would resume buying gold on the domestic market. The Bank of Russia spent six years following the seizure of Crimea rapidly accumulating gold, doubling its holdings and becoming the biggest sovereign buyer.

5. What about monetary policy and regulation?

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Russia more than doubled the benchmark interest rate to 20% on Feb. 28 and also imposed capital controls, including a ban on foreigners’ selling of securities. In addition, Nabiullina said decisions to suspend some regulatory requirements amounted to a capital boost for banks of the equivalent of 900 billion rubles ($8.7 billion). Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls as part of a package of retaliatory measures.

Advertisement

6. Are there precedents for this turmoil?

Putin came to power shortly after the Russian government defaulted in 1998 on $40 billion of domestic debt, the bulk of which was held by foreign investors. That led to a slump in the ruble and effectively its replacement with a newly denominated currency. There was another ruble meltdown in December 2014, when plunging oil prices combined with western sanctions sparked a flight from Russian assets. At that time Sberbank of Russia PJSC ran through 1.3 trillion rubles in a single week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com