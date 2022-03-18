1. Where and how does the ruble trade?

Before the war, the ruble was traded round-the-clock in the interbank market. It also traded on the Moscow Exchange between 7 a.m. local time and 11:50 p.m., one of the longest trading days in the world and coinciding with the busiest phase of the foreign-exchange market, when London and New York are both open. Those hours were temporarily shortened to between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in early March. Trading volumes have shrunk too, to a tenth of pre-invasion levels. Normally interbank prices around the world stay close to prices in Moscow trading, but the war has caused the markets to diverge.

2. Why is the ruble traded on the Moscow Exchange?

While foreign-exchange trading is mostly an over-the-counter operation globally, the ruble does get traded substantially on the Moscow Exchange, both in the spot and forward markets. There are historical reasons for this. When the Soviet Union collapsed, there was a need to establish a market rate for the ruble against the dollar and the Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange was formed for the purpose. In time, the exchange grew to offer trading in stocks and other securities, but remained a currency-trading hub. In 2011, it merged with the Russian Trading System to form the Moscow Exchange, which carried on the legacy.

3. How big is the gap between onshore and offshore?

When the war erupted, the offshore market reacted quickly to the prospect of Russia’s isolation from the global financial markets and traders sent the ruble tumbling. But at the Moscow Exchange, the reaction came more slowly, in multiple stages. The exchange eventually allowed the ruble to find its level in the onshore market too, but for a while, there was a wild gap between the Moscow rate and the offshore rate. The gap has since narrowed. The ruble is not the only currency to have two rates. Even China’s yuan has an onshore and offshore rate, and a gap persists between the two owing to costs and ease of transaction.

4. Is this the end of free trading of the ruble?

That’s unclear. It has traded freely since November 2014, though the turmoil sparked by the Ukraine invasion has raised doubts about whether that can continue. The Bank of Russia seemed to roll back the free float when it brought in new curbs on Feb. 28 following the announcement of Western sanctions. Russians lined up at cash machines around the country to withdraw foreign currency on fears the ruble could collapse.

5. How has the ruble historically been propped up?

Prior to 2014, the Bank of Russia defended the ruble using a trading corridor measured against a basket of dollars and euros. However, it made a commitment to move away from targeting exchange rates to targeting inflation instead, widening the band several times before abandoning it altogether. Since then, the central bank has only retained intervention as a means of propping up the currency in times of volatility, through currency sales and purchases.

6. Has the central bank stepped into the market this time?

Since the imposition of sanctions following the invasion, the central bank can’t intervene in the foreign-exchange market because a good portion of its reserves are blocked. On Feb. 24, the day the invasion started, the Bank of Russia did intervene for the first time in years as part of a suite of measures attempting to stabilize Russia’s financial system. Governor Elvira Nabiullina said it spent $1 billion that day, and a smaller amount the following day, in an attempt to shore up the ruble. With few other options at its disposal, the bank then said that it would resume buying gold on the domestic market. The Bank of Russia spent six years following the seizure of Crimea rapidly accumulating gold, doubling its holdings and becoming the biggest sovereign buyer.

7. What about monetary policy and regulation?

The Bank of Russia more than doubled the benchmark interest rate to 20% on Feb. 28 and also imposed capital controls, including a ban on foreigners’ selling of securities. In addition, Nabiullina said decisions to suspend some regulatory requirements amounted to a capital boost for banks of the equivalent of 900 billion rubles ($8.7 billion). Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls.

8. Are there precedents for this turmoil?

Putin came to power shortly after the Russian government defaulted in 1998 on $40 billion of domestic debt, the bulk of which was held by foreign investors. That led to a slump in the ruble and effectively its replacement with a newly denominated currency. There was another ruble meltdown in December 2014, when plunging oil prices combined with western sanctions sparked a flight from Russian assets.

9. Is there a black market for the ruble?

Yes, some of the currency trading has gone underground. It is quite difficult to get details given the informal nature of these deals. Traders also say both locals and foreigners are buying and selling stocks via phone calls, hoping eventually to settle the trades. This creates a further need for foreign exchange and drives the black market in the ruble.

