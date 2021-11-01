The rush to buy meme stocks like GameStop and AMC earlier this year was seen by its participants as a blow for equality and against the elites. Calling themselves “apes,” the young traders who tried to force short-selling hedge funds out of business acted like a flash mob. Many of them have subsequently lost money. Cryptocurrencies, which have enriched many already-wealthy people, are also viewed by their supporters as a great economic leveler. Bitcoin, its backers hope, will not only emancipate us from the hold of banks over the financial system, but also break the grip of governments — even if they were democratically elected.