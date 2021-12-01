Studies reviewed by Carbon Brief tended to find that climate change had made blizzards and extreme cold snaps less likely, rather than more. But that doesn’t mean the warming globe has no impact on cold weather. Earth’s poles are warming faster than elsewhere, with the North Pole heating up about twice as fast as the rest of Earth for the last 30 years. This has caused a decrease in the contrast between the heat of the equator and the cold of the North Pole, and that has consequences. The record cold that crippled the Texas power grid in February 2021, for example, was the result of the polar vortex -- a girdle of winds that typically keeps cold bottled in the Arctic -- buckling and releasing cold air across much of the U.S.