Scientists have predicted for decades that burning fossil fuels would push average temperatures ever higher and conjure dangerous extremes, such as those seen in the UK’s current tropical heat. A new branch of science, called extreme event attribution, that’s emerged in the past 15 years connects global warming to severe episodes of weather with a much greater level of specificity. Many individual heat spells, storms, floods, droughts and wildfires are now routinely tied to climate change.

1. What extreme weather is most tied to climate change?

Heat waves are the weather events most directly linked to humanity’s greenhouse gas pollution. And heat, along with dryness and wind, fuels forest fires, which is why scientists have become so confident that climate change is making wildfires in the western US, Australia and elsewhere much worse. (The US fire season is two months longer than it was in the 1970s and 1980s.) Global warming is making tropical cyclones -- also called hurricanes or typhoons -- more intense, but not necessarily more frequent. Warmer water and moister air -- two results of global warming -- provide added fuel to tropical cyclones and other storms.

2. How certain is the link?

The vast majority of extreme weather events reviewed by researchers since 2011 -- 70% -- were shown to be more likely to occur, or were made more severe, because of global warming. That’s according to a count maintained by CarbonBrief.org, a UK-based nonprofit that covers developments in climate science.

3. How is cold weather connected?

Climate change has made winters shorter and blizzards and extreme cold snaps less likely. Earth’s poles are warming faster than elsewhere, with the North Pole heating up more than twice as fast as the rest of Earth for the last 30 years. This has caused a decrease in the contrast between the heat of the equator and the cold of the North Pole, and that has consequences. The record cold that crippled the Texas power grid in February 2021, for example, was the result of the polar vortex -- a girdle of winds that typically keeps cold bottled in the Arctic -- buckling and releasing cold air across much of the US.

4. What are other recent examples of extreme weather?

A heat wave in India and Pakistan in the first half of 2022 killed at least 90 people. Floods in Germany and Belgium killed more than 200 people in June 2021. That same month, the British Columbia town of Lytton set Canada’s all-time high temperature -- 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.3 degrees Fahrenheit) -- a day before wildfires destroyed it. Brazil and Argentina struggled with severe droughts in 2021, and wildfires devastated Australia in 2019 and 2020. Two of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, as measured by windspeed at landfall, were Laura in 2020 and Ida in 2021. Vast areas of the American West have been consumed by wildfires in recent years, including parts of Oregon and Washington that were once too wet to produce the required dry brush as fuel.

5. Where is this headed?

The world has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century, according to the most authoritative source on the matter, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. At the current pace, that increase will reach 1.5 degrees -- the level at which global warming becomes extra dangerous, in the view of climate scientists -- as soon as the 2030s. From there, the intensity of extreme weather grows exponentially, doubling if global warming reaches 2 degrees and quadrupling at 3 degrees, the IPCC says.

6. What are the ramifications?

More than 5 million people die each year globally because of excessive temperatures, and deaths tied to heat in particular are rising, according to a study in the Lancet Planetary Health. In addition to changing living conditions fundamentally, climate change is affecting many financial calculations, since huge parts of the global economy including agriculture, travel and insurance face risks tied to the weather. Insurers were hit by $89 billion of losses from disasters in 2020, the fifth-costliest year for the industry in data going back five decades, according to Swiss Re. The bulk of those costs were from natural catastrophes, including hurricanes Laura and Sally. It’s been estimated that climate change added $4 billion to the damage Typhoon Hagibis brought to Japan in October 2019, and that higher seas made Hurricane Sandy, which hit the US in 2012, $8 billion costlier.

