Under al-Bashir, who seized power in 1989, Sudan became isolated on the international stage. He spearheaded an Islamist revolution that for a time in the 1990s turned Sudan into a haven for terrorists such as Osama bin Laden and was indicted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in the western region of Darfur. Hamdok’s administration moved to repair relations with the U.S., which rescinded its three-decade listing of the country as a sponsor of terrorism, and moved toward normalizing relations with Israel. Shortly after al-Bashir’s ouster, regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates promised a lifeline to the government by pledging $3 billion in aid. The International Monetary Fund later also promised support, while the Paris Club of creditors agreed to restructure $23.5 billion of its debt. The goodwill and financial assistance appeared to dissipate, with the U.S. putting a $700 million emergency aid package on hold just hours after the coup.