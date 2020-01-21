1. Who’s vying for power in Libya?

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj came to power through a 2015 United Nations-backed political deal. But a rival government set up in eastern Libya and aligned with Haftar, 76. His coalition of regular troops and militias, called the Libyan National Army, gained fame for taking the cities of Benghazi and Derna from militants affiliated with al-Qaeda. Haftar gradually extended his grip over the country’s east and then the south, leaving him in control of most of Libya’s oil fields and terminals. After a 2018 attempt to sell oil provoked a warning from the U.S., Haftar restored control of the resource to the National Oil Corp. and revenues from it to the central bank, both of which answer to the government in Tripoli.

2. What’s happened since?

The battle lines have hardly shifted. Backed by Turkish drones, forces loyal to the recognized Government of National Accord, or GNA, had several successes, including retaking the city of Gharyan, Haftar’s forward base over the summer. After that, they struggled to hold their ground as hundreds of Russian mercenaries arrived at the front lines to support Haftar, bringing expertise in artillery and ground combat honed in Syria and Ukraine. Backed also by Sudanese mercenaries and drones provided by the United Arab Emirates, Haftar’s forces spent months trying to breach defensive lines in the Tripoli outskirts, breaking through in some suburbs. They also took over the coastal city of Sirte.

3. What are the chances for peace?

Peace talks took place in early 2020 but a breakthrough remains elusive. Haftar’s forces announced a halt in their offensive days after a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Turkey, but Haftar walked out of talks in Moscow without putting his name to a more permanent truce agreement that Sarraj had signed. Further efforts by world leaders at a meeting in Berlin in January ended with no deal and Haftar upping the ante by blocking Libya’s oil exports -- denying the Sarraj government a key revenue source. The Germans want other countries to agree to respect an existing UN embargo on arms transfers to Libya and to shape a political resolution to which the Libyan rivals can agree. The European Union is considering deploying a military mission to help enforce the arms embargo and a potential more permanent cease-fire.

4. Where do Russia and Turkey fit in?

Initially, Russia kept contacts with both sides while promoting Qaddafi’s son Saif as a future president. By September, however, Russia shifted to flat-out support for Haftar despite its misgivings about a figure who had connections with the CIA during a 20-year stay in the U.S. More than 1,000 mercenaries with the Wagner group, headed by a confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have been assisting Haftar. Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has enjoyed good relations with Sarraj, securing from his government long-sought recognition for Turkish claims to a disputed gas-rich patch of the Mediterranean.

5. How have other countries picked sides?

Though the U.A.E. and Egypt initially had misgivings about an offensive they predicted would turn into a quagmire, they’ve supported Haftar. Both see him as a reliable strongman who could end Libya’s chaos, and they’re opposed to some of Sarraj’s Islamist allies, including the Muslim Brotherhood, which defines itself as non-violent but is considered subversive by some Middle Eastern governments. Erdogan embraces the group. The U.S. has sent mixed messages to the Libyan rivals. The Russian involvement has prompted it to press more forcefully for a peace deal.

6. Why did Haftar launch the battle in the first place?

Haftar had been vowing for years to take Tripoli, after a failed coup attempt in 2014 forced him to set up base in the east. The UN, U.S. and other powers had hoped to stave off a Tripoli offensive by negotiating a political agreement between the two factions. Haftar’s advisers said they didn’t trust Sarraj to abide by a power-sharing deal that would lead to elections, and accused him of being beholden to militias and extremists. They complained that oil revenues were distributed unfairly, to the disadvantage of the historically marginalized east. Sarraj’s government responds to the extremism charge by pointing to its cooperation against terrorism with the U.S. and other Western countries, and the success of forces loyal to the government in driving Islamic State from Sirte in 2016. It accuses Haftar of seeking to restore military dictatorship.

7. Who supports the two sides locally?

Haftar has the support of the main tribes in the east and some cities in the west, including Tarhouna, which neighbors Tripoli. Sarraj’s government is supported by militias in Tripoli and in neighboring Misrata, and the powerful forces of former defense minister Osama al-Juwaili from Zintan. Both sides increasingly rely on foreign patrons.

8. What’s happening with oil production?

Libya sits on top of Africa’s largest oil reserves. Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of the National Oil Corp., has warned that the Tripoli fighting could impact production. The country has suffered major oil disruptions during the years of upheaval but output has stabilized at more than 1 million barrels a day, still well-below the 1.6 million barrels a day produced prior to the 2011 uprising. Although Haftar’s grip on the fields is precarious, he was able to block exports in January, forcing a hiatus in production at Libya’s biggest field.

