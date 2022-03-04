1. How serious could the impact be?

The situation is fluid. But Energy Aspects, a consultant, estimated that about 70% of Russian crude trade is frozen. Russia has been exporting approximately 5 million barrels a day of crude, the equivalent of about 5% of global consumption, as well as nearly 3 million barrels daily of refined products. Once it’s clearer what the full range of sanctions are, Energy Aspects said, the amount of Russian crude trade that’s frozen may drop to about 20% as traders step in in Asia, where reaction to the invasion of Ukraine has been relatively muted. That would still have an enormous impact on the oil market.

2. What’s causing the disruption?

With stringent financial sanctions on Russia announced by the U.S., U.K. and European Union, market participants are wary of taking on any transactions with Russian counterparties, even if the energy market itself has been exempted. Some traders are also mindful of negative publicity if they handle the barrels. Large numbers of oil tanker owners, often companies with relatively small compliance departments, are taking a conservative approach until the full picture is clear and several countries have banned Russian ships from their ports. Those are killer blows for oil exports, a mainstay of the Russian economy, because almost two-thirds of the country’s crude sales move by ship.

3. What’s been the effect on prices?

As buyers scrambled for alternative supplies, Brent crude surged to a closing price above $110 a barrel for the first time since 2014. More significantly, the market went into one of the biggest so-called backwardations on record -- where contracts for more immediate supply are priced much higher than those for later deliveries.

4. How exposed is the U.S.?

While no economy is unaffected by soaring oil prices, the U.S. is relatively shielded. In 2021, the U.S. imported an average of 186,000 barrels a day of Russian crude. When petroleum products such as distillates and fuel oil are added to the crude, U.S. imports from Russia reached about 670,000 barrels a day on average in 2021, data from the Energy Information Administration show.

5. What could help plug the hole?

The International Energy Agency, which represents key industrialized countries, announced plans to deploy 60 million barrels from stockpiles around the world. Half of that amount will come from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with the rest from IEA members in Europe and Asia, according to a person familiar with the matter. The planned release equates to about 17 days’ worth of frozen Russian crude shipments and additional volumes may be made available. IEA member countries hold nearly 1.5 billion barrels of government-controlled oil stockpiles.

6. Could more oil come from other sources?

Iran could inject oil into the market, should world powers succeed in their efforts to secure a new agreement with the country limiting its nuclear program in exchange for the U.S. lifting sanctions that have restricted its oil exports. So far, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have declined to accelerate their output. At a March 2 meeting, the group stuck with the modest 400,000 barrel-a-day production increase it had earlier scheduled for April. There is also spare capacity in the U.S., where producers have been limiting growth in recent years under pressure from investors. One company said this week it would be open to a joint effort to raise production to ease shortages.

7. What are the implications for Russia’s energy industry?

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said it’s seeking to degrade Russia’s status as a leading producer of oil and natural gas by restricting exports of technology related to the energy sector. Some of the world’s largest oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp., BP Plc and Shell Plc, have pledged to exit Russia, reducing capital available for investments. Paris-based TotalEnergies SE said it wouldn’t dump operations in Russia for now but will no longer provide capital for new projects there. It owns roughly a fifth of gas producer Novatek PJSC as well as a large interest in the Yamal LNG project, Russia’s biggest producer of liquefied natural gas.

8. What’s happening with Russian gas exports?

While oil shipped from one country can to some extent be replaced with barrels sourced from elsewhere, natural gas imports are harder to substitute. That’s because there’s a huge infrastructure network that relies on piped supplies from Russia. The alternative, cargoes that are cooled into a liquid and delivered by ship, cannot come close to compensating. As a result, Russian gas is still being sent by pipeline to Europe, which relies on Russia’s state-run energy giant, Gazprom PJSC, for about a third of all gas consumed.

9. Does Europe have longer-term options?

Potentially, yes. The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, is working on measures to try to wean the bloc off Russian gas, although some would take years to implement. In a report, the IEA said the EU could, without compromising its climate ambitions, reduce Russian gas imports by a third by sourcing more of the fuel from other countries, accelerating the rollout of renewable energy and ramping up efficiency. Proposed measures include increasing electricity derived from nuclear power and replacing gas boilers with heatpumps.

