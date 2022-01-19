As of mid-January, 25 U.K. domestic energy suppliers had gone out of business since August, forcing about 4 million homes to switch providers. The most significant failure so far was Bulb Energy Ltd. with 1.7 million customers, the country’s seventh-largest supplier. A special administrator was appointed by a judge -- the first of its kind in the energy sector. In this process, the costs of running Bulb will be supported by the Treasury, the first forced nationalization of a British company since the 2008 banking crisis.