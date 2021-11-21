The supply chains of the future will have to look different. Instead of developing fixed ways to make batteries, we’ll need flexible manufacturing systems that can adapt to evolving chemistries and production processes, and a variety of sources for raw materials, while providing more margin for trial and error. The result should be a more sustainable and lower-emission way forward. Supply chains also need to be built with the knowledge that things will change — very soon. Companies that aren’t ready will face problems that look very much like those of traditional carmakers right now, which are stuck in their old ways of manufacturing and struggling to start churning out EVs, despite pledging billions of dollars to do so.