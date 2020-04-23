1. What are the big automakers doing?

Chinese companies including BYD Co., backed by Warren Buffett, dominate the market, but foreign automakers have ambitious plans to catch up. Volkswagen, General Motors and Daimler are among the global heavyweights beefing up their EV strategies in China this year. Among the new models are GM’s Menlo, its first electric Chevrolet in the country, and Daimler’s Beijing-made Mercedes EQC. VW is sticking to plans to begin EV production in China in 2020, and Tesla Inc. in January began deliveries from a new factory in Shanghai, its first outside the U.S.

2. What’s the impact from Covid-19?

Once China’s government imposed lockdowns, buyers stayed home and demand disappeared. Passenger electric vehicle sales fell 58% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, steeper than the 45% decline in the overall passenger car market, according to BloombergNEF. One big reason: Fleet-based orders – a driver of China EV sales – were postponed or canceled, as ride-hailing and taxi trips were down 85% in February. On the other hand, sales were seen picking up in March as travel restrictions were lifted. New Tesla registrations hit a record in March, after the local government helped the company get supplies such as masks, disinfectants and thermometers to reopen its Shanghai plant.

3. Is the coronavirus the only problem?

Unfortunately not. Even before the pandemic the Chinese auto market was in trouble. Auto sales fell in 2018, the first decline in more than two decades, and dropped again last year as the U.S.-China trade war, a credit squeeze and other factors hit the economy. Demand for EVs fell sharply after the government cut back on subsidies in mid-2019. China’s biggest automaker, SAIC Motor Corp., suffered a 29% drop in earnings last year, to 25.6 billion yuan ($3.6 billion). BYD’s earnings plunged more than 90% in the last six months of 2019 vs. a year earlier — before the impact of the coronavirus hit.

4. So is it a bump in the road or more serious?

Hard to say. Anecdotal evidence from the city of Wuhan, ground zero of Covid-19 in China, suggests auto dealers are benefiting from pent-up demand as consumers are willing to make big-ticket purchases. The China Passenger Car Association expects weekly sales to soon rebound to last year’s levels. Still, S&P Global Ratings says China auto sales may decline as much as 10% this year. The economy is going to continue to struggle as the pandemic hits many of China’s trading partners. Growth may fall to just 1.4% this year, down from 6.1% in 2019, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Regulators are looking at delaying the nationwide roll-out of stricter emission rules (already in effect in some areas) to allow carmakers and dealers to continue to sell older models in their inventories.

6. What is China doing to spur EV demand?

President Xi Jinping’s government considers them crucial to China’s long-term industrial future, even though traditional vehicles account for most of today’s sales — and automotive jobs. The government will keep domestic EVs exempt from a 10% sales tax, and it agreed to prolong subsidies for EV purchases (which were supposed to end on Dec. 31) for two more years, aiming to stabilize market expectations and boost sales. (EVs accounted for 1.5% of the 260 million automobiles in use in China by the end of 2019). But while some countries in Europe, for example, plan to ban the sale of gas-powered cars starting in 2035 or sooner, China is unlikely to set a national timeline, Wan Gang, the father of China’s electric-car industry, said in an interview.

7. Will it work?

Automakers are betting on new models to lure potential shoppers back to showrooms as the government loosens stay-at-home orders. Some companies may not survive, though. The country has many private-sector startups that raised money on the hope they could be China’s answer to Tesla, and they’re vulnerable to a shakeout. There are also foreign companies giving up on segments of the market: Renault SA in mid-April said it had agreed to transfer its 50% stake in a local venture to partner Dongfeng Motor Corp., but the French automaker will still try to sell EVs in China through another partnership.

