Putin’s desire to impose greater control over Ukraine, a country of more than 40 million, isn’t new. He annexed Crimea in 2014 and then backed armed separatists in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict has simmered since. Last April, Russia massed some 100,000 troops on the border but eventually withdrew in time for Putin’s first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Putin has lately resumed warnings over what Moscow sees as NATO’s creeping expansion. In July, he wrote a lengthy essay that expounded on the “historical unity” of Russians and Ukrainians, underlining the threat of the country being used as a “springboard” to pressure Russia.