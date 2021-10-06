The system operates like a pyramid:• At the top is the government, which gets most of its revenue from oil before distributing it to ministries. • Political parties “earn” these ministries (yes, they use this verb) based on the votes they get and the power they wield. They claim government funds and gain influence by awarding contracts and apportioning payroll — appointing supporters and, often, so-called “ghost” or fictitious employees. An official who ran a ministry reckons that these practices ate up half of his budget. • The remainder trickles down to citizens through public-sector jobs, with some (mostly young and marginalized) left out of the system altogether.