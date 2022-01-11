However remote the possibility not only of Russia invading Ukraine but also, in that event, of the US going all the way with such a ‘nuclear’ sanctions response, such risks can and will be priced in by markets. Here lies a key contrast with other geopolitical flashpoints like North Korea or Taiwan, where the risks are more of the end-of-the-word-as-we-know-it kind that markets cannot, and therefore do not, discount. For unlike the spectre of great-power and/or nuclear conflict in east Asia, the Biden administration is ruling out a direct clash between nuclear-armed powers in Ukraine. Any conflict in Ukraine would thus remain regional rather than of the all-bets-off variety – meaning that markets would bet on the consequences, transmitted through commodity prices in the first instance but with potentially strong negative spillovers into rates and earnings expectations