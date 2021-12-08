1. How are things breaking down?
As of early December, 24 U.K. domestic energy suppliers had gone out of business since the start of August, forcing some 3.9 million homes to switch providers. The most significant so far was Bulb Energy Ltd. with 1.7 million customers, the country’s seventh-largest supplier. A special administrator was appointed by a judge, the first of its kind in the energy sector. In this process, the costs of running Bulb will be supported by the Treasury, the first forced nationalization of a British company since the 2008 banking crisis.
2. Why can’t suppliers just raise prices?
The U.K. regulator, Ofgem, sets a cap for energy prices for consumers and reviews it twice a year. Bills already climbed 12% for about 15 million households from Oct. 1 after an Ofgem increase, and could climb a further 30% in April 2022, according to analysts Cornwall Insight Ltd. Rising bills in the U.K. were pushing up inflation, which hit 4.2% in October. Smaller suppliers can undercut rivals when wholesale prices drop below levels paid by larger companies in advance to supply their customers. When those prices soar, smaller companies are squeezed.
3. What happens when a gas supplier goes bust?
Usually, Ofgem simply assigns customers of a failing supplier to another company. The solution works when those customers are profitable for a rival to take on but is tougher to impose when they bring losses. The cost to a new supplier has been estimated at 1,000 pounds ($1,322) per customer. There are parallels to the global financial crisis a decade ago, when healthy banks were asked to help rescue failing rivals and separate institutions had to be set up to handle bad loans.
4. Why does the U.K. market work this way?
Deregulation of the market dates back to the Conservative government of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, part of a drive to reduce the role of government in the economy. The aim was to cut costs for consumers and give them more choice in their source of supply. During the past decade, the government has encouraged a large number of suppliers to enter the market, contributing to the current high level of competition.
5. Which suppliers are affected?
The list of collapsing companies is expanding almost weekly. There are now just 25 suppliers left in the market, down from 55 at the end of 2020, according to Ofgem figures. The government insists that the tools they have to manage the disruption caused by so many bankruptcies are working. But some industry bosses expect just a handful of suppliers to be left by April. Questions are also being raised as to whether companies should be allowed to be so unprotected against surprise price spikes.
6. What about households?
The costs of absorbing these customers eventually makes it back to consumer bills. The tally so far stands at about 3.5 billion pounds, according to an analysis by Investec Bank Plc. That works out at about 136 pounds for each household. According to research by two academics at the University of York, cited by the Guardian, more than 2.5 million households in the U.K. are already in fuel poverty, where more than 10% of net income is spent on energy bills. Price increases over the coming year could push that total close to 3.5 million.
7. Is this just a U.K. issue?
No. Natural gas prices surged in Europe as well, due in part to Russia, a key supplier, capping flows to the continent to replenish its own stocks amid freezing weather in October. At the start of the heating season, gas stored underground across Europe was below the 10-year average, although adequate to cover winter needs, according to EU energy chief Kadri Simson. European countries have helped consumers, with Spain easing energy bills and Greece announcing a subsidy for all households. Suppliers have also gone bust in the Netherlands, Finland, the Czech Republic and Singapore.
8. What are the possible solutions?
Under existing rules, when a provider fails, the regulator appoints a new one in a process known as Supplier of Last Resort, or SoLR. If a larger firm folds, the government can step in as a special administrator. Bulb is likely to be under the control of administrators until at least April 2022.
