U.S. President Donald Trump might tap the nation’s emergency oil stockpile to stabilize pump prices in the wake of a major shock to global supply. The tool at his disposal is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, set up in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s as a backup in case of subsequent supply shocks. It’s the world’s largest supply of emergency crude, stored in deep and heavily guarded underground salt caverns along the U.S. Gulf Coast. At present, the reserve totals 630 million barrels.

1. In what circumstances can presidents release stockpiled oil?

That’s pretty much the president’s prerogative. But the 1975 law that established the reserve says a president can order a full drawdown in the event of a “severe energy supply interruption” that threatens national security or the economy. A limited drawdown (up to 30 million barrels) can be ordered in the event of “a domestic or international energy supply shortage of significant scope or duration.”

2. Why is this coming up now?

Trump said on Sept. 15 that he had authorized releasing oil from the reserve. The move was in response to attacks a day earlier on Saudi Arabian oil and gas facilities that suspended half of the kingdom’s processing — corresponding to 5.7% of world supply. Oil posted its biggest ever intraday jump following the attack. In tweets, the president said the amount of oil released would be determined “sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied.”

3. Have presidents tapped the reserve before?

Yes. In 2011, President Barack Obama released 30 million barrels as part of a joint effort with other nations to counter supply disruptions from Libya. In 2005, President George W. Bush released 11 million barrels in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. And in 1991, under President George H.W. Bush, 17 million barrels were released during the first Gulf War. Test releases take place from time to time, as well as limited releases in the form of swaps. In 2017, the Energy Department authorized the release of 5 million barrels to Gulf Coast refineries when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the region. Such arrangements are designed to address short-term emergency needs, and the crude is repaid, in kind, at a future date.

4. What does a release entail?

The maximum drawdown capability is 4.4 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Department’s website, and it takes 13 days for SPR oil to reach the market after a presidential decision. In reality, recent pipeline reconfigurations and maintenance mean the maximum rate at which it can be drawn down is likely to be less than that, according to analysts. But the mere announcement that the SPR is being deployed could have an immediate, if short-lived, effect on oil prices. Longer-term, much depends on how long it takes the Saudis to resume output.

5. Is there any way to make a bigger splash?

A drawdown of the U.S. stockpile in tandem with other members of the International Energy Agency would arguably amplify any move. “An SPR release, especially if coordinated with IEA action, would mitigate some of the spike in oil prices but would also depend on the ongoing and elevated geopolitical risk,” said Joe McMonigle, senior energy analyst at Hedgeye Risk Management LLC.

6. What’s the outlook for the U.S. stockpile?

The domestic shale boom has allowed the U.S. to join the ranks of the world’s biggest oil producers, lending weight to arguments that the emergency reserve is past its sell-by date. It’s been tapped in recent years to help pay government bills ranging from roads to deficit reduction and drugs, and current plans are for the stockpile to be cut almost in half over several years. But periodic use of the reserve may be an effective rebuttal to the case for doing away with it.

