Already a world leader in the use of renewable energy, Norway has plans to up its game. But now, two large wind parks on the country’s blustery Fosen peninsula have become the source of a collision between indigenous rights and the government’s green agenda, raising questions over future projects. Protesters concerned about the effects of the parks’ operations on the Indigenous Sami have blocked government offices and demanded that officials shut down the project’s 151 turbines. The case is considered a bellwether of the future of onshore wind power in Norway, which needs more clean power generation to supplement its vast hydropower resources in order to meet its emissions-reduction goals and prepare for the electrification of everything.

1. What are the protests about?

Protesters, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, say they are frustrated by more than a year of inaction since Norway’s supreme court ruled that the turbines violate the human rights of the Sami. The parks are located on traditional grazing patches for reindeer, which the Sami raise for their meat, hide and antlers. Herders say that the animals have been scared off by the cacophony of construction and the whoosh of spinning blades. The supreme court cited the United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, specifically Article 27 stating that minorities shouldn’t be denied the right “to enjoy their own culture.” The Fosen area has sustained the Sami for centuries.

2. Why didn’t the court ruling lead to the parks’ closure?

While the court ruled that the permits for the turbines were invalid, it stopped short of declaring them illegal, so the government wasn’t required to shutter the park. Builder Fosen Vind, which is controlled by state-owned Statkraft AS, has proposed ways to continue reindeer husbandry in the area. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store’s government has allowed operations to continue while mitigation measures are being worked out.

3. How has the government responded to the protests?

The government is taking the outcry seriously, as it’s keen to find a solution that avoids closing the parks. Less than five years old, they help cover the power needs in the region during dry spells and contribute to Norway’s efforts to reach its climate goals. Energy Minister Terje Aasland on March 1 went as far as to cancel a high-profile visit to the UK to focus on the situation. The fate of the Fosen parks could have consequences for other renewable and electrification projects elsewhere in the country, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, compared with a previous target of at least 50%.

4. What projects could be imperiled?

Other onshore wind projects especially. The government hopes to build more of them to diversify Norway’s renewable portfolio in case of droughts, given that hydropower generates 90% of the country’s electricity. The controversy over the Fosen parks comes at time when such projects are already little loved in Norway. There has been popular resistance to erecting the towering turbines amid the country’s picturesque mountains and fjords. The government has sweetened the incentives for local municipalities to get projects moving, but a hefty resource-rent tax on the industry — a tax designed to better distribute profits earned from common natural resources — has new investors balking. Another plan that could become tainted by the Fosen controversy is one by energy giant Equinor ASA to extend a power line to its liquefied natural gas terminal on Melkoya island near the Arctic town of Hammerfest. Electrifying the facility would slash its emissions, but the plan involves new cables crossing reindeer grazing areas. Opponents say that Equinor is ignoring other options, including installing carbon capture and storage technology that would be cheaper and cause less disruption.

5. Have issues like this cropped up before?

It’s not the first time the Sami and the Norwegian government have been at odds over energy policy. The traditional territories of the Sami are across parts of Norway, Finland, Sweden and Russia. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, protests broke out over a hydroelectric project on the Alta river in northern Norway. In that case, the supreme court ruled in favor of the government, allowing the project to proceed. Since then, the government has made more of an effort to recognize indigenous rights. In 1989, a Sami parliament was opened for the first time, and in 2018 the Norwegian parliament established a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate injustices against the Sami people and two other national minorities. Similar moves followed in Sweden and Finland in 2021.

