These may just seem like hiccups from constraints on moving materials around. However, they point to a widening issue. Consider this: The material Tesla needs – graphite – is also sought by other battery makers. In a comment submitted by South Korea’s SK Innovation Co., the company said “there is currently not enough infrastructure in the U.S. that can deliver artificial graphite at the quantity and cost” it requires — similar to Tesla’s submission. What’s more, the firm noted that, because this material is so key, the higher costs will be passed on to U.S. consumers and American companies. If SK can’t get it, then battery investment — a highlight of the U.S.’s EV and manufacturing policy — could struggle.