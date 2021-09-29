Returning them to that state will require the reversal of Trump’s reckless decision of last December; Biden must also reinstate American support for a UN-led solution to the Western Sahara impasse. This will undoubtedly upset the Moroccans, but there is little risk that Rabat, having by now glimpsed the potential benefits of normalized relations with Israel, will withdraw from the Abraham Accords. At the same time, Washington will need to lean on Algiers to allow the UN process to play out, and stop arming and funding Saharawi separatists.