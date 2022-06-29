Placeholder while article actions load

Covid-19’s remission wasn’t great for the energy transition. That’s the headline from BP Plc’s latest Statistical Review of World Energy. But 2021 was kind of a Newtonian year: an equal but opposite reaction to 2020’s pandemic-induced plunge. And not completely equal either. Although global oil demand rebounded by 5.5 million barrels a day, it remained below its pre-pandemic level. The International Energy Agency doesn’t expect demand to surpass 2019 until 2023. Coal consumption, for its part, jumped past 2019’s total, though didn’t quite reach its all-time peak of 2014. Only natural gas comfortably hit a new record. Still, fossil fuels rule the world, supplying 82% of primary energy demand.

What they don’t rule, once you strip out the distortion of the plunge and snapback of the past two years, is growth.

Notice how, in that chart above, wind and solar energy consumption increased by a substantial amount. Their rise was dwarfed by the surge in oil, coal and gas, but renewables didn’t collapse in 2020; indeed, they accounted for the vast majority of any positive demand growth. The chart below normalizes the experience of the past two years, as well as the whiplash of the financial crisis in 2009 and 2010, by averaging growth over the period and showing the proportions by broad energy source.

The impact of the pandemic is immediately obvious, with growth in primary energy demand at relatively subdued levels, similar to cyclical low points in 2015, 2008 and 2001. What also stands out is how wind and solar power dominated growth over the past two years — but also accounted for more than half the marginal growth in 2019, before the pandemic took hold. What’s more, wind and solar power continue to expand at a rapid pace: 18% last year, despite having already increased almost 80-fold since the start of the century. Last year, their combined output surpassed that of nuclear power for the first time ever and their growth of 4.17 exajoules was bigger than their entire output back in 2010.

This is eating into fossil fuels’ power share: They were 85% of the pie in 2017. But it’s also slow going; it would be madness for renewables advocates to crow over a 3-percentage-point decline over five years for their chief competition. Such is not the stuff of meeting climate goals.

Yet change begins at the margins, since marginal growth tends to draw the attention of investors and chief financial officers — as we are witnessing already in the turnover of automotive plants to electric vehicle production. While there is justifiable angst about the reversal in cost declines for clean technologies, it is worth remembering that supply chain snarl-ups have affected the entire energy industry. As John Ketchum, chief executive of NextEra Energy Inc., put it at the utility and renewables powerhouse’s recent investor day:

I keep hearing about inflation. What’s inflation doing to your business? What’s inflation doing to wind? What’s inflation doing to solar? … The real question everybody should be asking is, what’s it doing to your competition? Our competition is a new build gas-fired unit, an existing gas-fired unit. And with gas prices that have tripled, my gosh, renewables are super cheap.

Coal’s renaissance, such as it is, owes much to sharp increases in the price of natural gas that, in turn, owe much to the twin pressures of Russia invading Ukraine and investors’ reluctance to back another shale boom. Renewed focus on energy security will bolster support for fossil fuels in some markets, but it also provides a powerful argument for pursuing alternatives in order to blunt the power of weaponized supplies from the likes of Russia.

Look past the disruptions of pestilence and war, and the underlying trend remains in place: Manufactured energy technologies such as wind and solar are continuing to gain scale efficiencies at the expense of fossil fuels. The message from BP’s latest compendium isn’t quite that fossil fuels are roaring back. Rather, it’s that the encroachment of renewables continues unabated — but it needs to accelerate.

