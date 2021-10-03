Now, for at least the third time in two decades, India is reviving dreams of being a player in the chip space as a way for the nation to move its economy up the value chain from simple labor-intensive assembly to high-tech manufacturing. One imagines TSMC being high among the targets given it’s the global leader and boasts a client list that includes Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia Corp. and even Intel Corp. The Hsinchu-based company might politely decline, though, as it’s already expanding at home, has broken new ground in the U.S. and is considering opening a new factory in Germany.