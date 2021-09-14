What’s more, these elevated inflation numbers appear to be impacting Americans’ expectations. The New York Fed’s August survey of consumer expectations showed the median expected inflation rate over the next three years is 4%, the highest ever in data going back to 2013. Over the next year, consumers expect the following price increases: rent, 10%; medical costs, 9.7%; gasoline, 9.2%; food, 7.9%; college, 7%. The central bank’s measure of inflation uncertainty is also at an all-time high after declining gradually for most of the 2013-2020 period, which could hold back consumers and businesses alike.