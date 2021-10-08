All inflation pretty much starts as temporary. It could be due to a spike in oil prices, supply shortages that cause the prices of food and other goods to rise, or the injection of a lot of money into the economy by the Fed. But whether inflation peters out when conditions change depends on people’s expectations. If stores raise their prices because they expect shortages to last for a several months or a year and people demand higher wages to pay for the increase, inflation takes hold and is hard to extinguish. The role of expectations has received some pushback lately from senior Fed economist Jeremy Rudd. Expectations may not be a great predictor of sudden inflation, like the type we are seeing now. Economists also do not fully understand what drives expectations, and they are very difficult to observe. But there is good evidence that over the long term, expectations matter.