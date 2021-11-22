In fact, with few exceptions, there has been little to no correlation between the annual inflation rates of the seven components I examined. Price changes of food and clothing appear to move in tandem most of the time (0.7) and to a lesser extent so do rent, medical care and electricity (0.6). But in general, rising prices in one category don’t signal price movements elsewhere. (A correlation of 1 implies that two variables move perfectly in the same direction, whereas a correlation of negative 1 implies that two variables move perfectly in the opposite direction.)