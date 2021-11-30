WillScot has estimated it will take about 12 to 18 months for shovels to actually hit the ground on government-funded infrastructure projects, which makes this more of a 2023 story for the company. But even without the infrastructure boost, WillScot is on track to generate $1.9 billion of revenue this year, more than four times what the company was making in 2017 when it merged with a blank-check firm to go public. The surge in sales partly reflects a string of acquisitions, including the $1.2 billion purchase of Modular Space Holdings Inc. in 2018 and the more than $2 billion takeover of rival Mobile Mini Inc. in 2020. WillScot is also benefiting from robust demand for new construction of data centers and e-commerce warehouses. It’s locking in more revenue per unit, too, thanks to a shift in its business model to sell more fixtures and fittings to accompany its containers (think of everything from flat screens to desks, coffee carts and entrance ramps).