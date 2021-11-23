Whereas a “sustainable” agriculture refers to non-harmful agriculture — free of herbicides and other agrochemicals that degrade the quality of farmland — regenerative agriculture goes beyond that to actually repair damage already done. Either of these can include organic farming, though not necessarily. While there are many benefits to organic methods, there are also examples of organic farms that have a net-negative climate impact. Yet the regenerative farm of Will Harris in southwestern Georgia, for example, has converted thousands of acres of lifeless, chemically scorched farmland to terrain that sequesters roughly the equivalent of 3.5 pounds of carbon dioxide for every pound of grass-fed beef it produces.