Azerbaijan is a major oil supplier to Israel, which sells high-tech drones and other weapons in return that were crucial in helping Aliyev to win the war. Israel was the second-largest arms supplier to Azerbaijan from 2011 to 2020, after Russia, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Arms exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 17% of Israel’s overall exports of major arms from 2016 to 2020, according to SIPRI. While Azerbaijan has repeatedly hosted Israeli leaders, amid objections from Iran, no Azerbaijani president has yet paid an official visit to Israel. The relationship remains a sensitive one for Muslim-majority Azerbaijan. Israel has an embassy in Baku, but Azerbaijan has yet to open a diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv.