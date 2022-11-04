Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven weeks into the antiregime protests in Iran, signs of panic among the theocrats in Tehran are growing. Hoping to distract attention from the most potent challenge to its legitimacy in decades, the leadership of the Islamic Republic, from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on down, is lashing out in every direction with the familiar menaces and mischief. These include threats of attacks against Arab states, the reiteration of vows to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani and blaming the protests on the US and Israel.

The challenge for President Biden is to look past these outbursts and focus on providing more support, in word and deed, to the protesters. To this end, his administration should harness the growing international revulsion over Khamenei’s ruthlessness and pile more pressure on the rattled regime.

In this, Biden can count on the unwitting help of the supreme leader. Khamenei’s brutal crackdown against the protesters is helping to undo the damage wrought to the international consensus against the theocratic state by Donald Trump’s recklessness. European leaders, who were displeased by Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and dismayed by his bellicose rhetoric, are getting a useful reminder that the real bad guy in this picture lives in central Tehran, not Mar-a-Lago.

There’s a reality check, too, for Gulf Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have been pursuing détente with the Islamic Republic. Fresh intelligence reports suggest that Iran is planning to resume attacks on the petrostates, and the regime’s media outlets have helpfully provided a video mock-up of what that might look like.

The rulers in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi know that the emergence of a new government in Iraq dominated by Iranian proxies gives Tehran a bigger launchpad for its aerial threat to the sea lanes of the Persian Gulf as well as Saudi and Emirati oil infrastructure. The Saudis have already endured attacks from Iraq. At the opposite end of the Arabian Peninsula, the Iran-backed Houthi militia of Yemen is again threatening strikes against Saudi and Emirati oil companies.

If the Europeans and the Arabs needed any more proof of the Iranian menace, they should look at Ukraine, where Russians forces are using Shahed-136 drones supplied by Tehran to target civilian infrastructure. For good measure, Iran is reportedly sending Russia a shipment of short-range ballistic missiles.

This should put paid to the Europeans’ tendency to view the Iranian threat as one-dimensional — nuclear — and negotiable. The European Union is already lining up sanctions against Tehran for drone sales to Russia, and missile shipments will undoubtedly invite a stronger response.

The European Union, like the US, has also sanctioned regime officials responsible for the crackdown on the Iranian protesters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said the EU is “examining how we can list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.” Recall that the Europeans balked when Trump slapped that designation on the IRGC in 2019.

This about-turn required no exertion of diplomatic effort by the Biden administration: The images of gross abuses by Iranian security forces were sufficient to convince European leaders, and the huge demonstrations of solidarity in their capitals helped stiffen their resolve.

Now the Biden administration should build on this growing consensus to pile more pressure on Tehran. European support will be essential to the new initiative, announced this week by Vice President Kamala Harris, to eject Iran from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Canada and New Zealand have already called for Iran’s removal; the EU should join the effort.

Other countries — Russia and China among them — will likely balk at this. But a strong push by a US-led coalition might be enough to overcome objections. Even if the effort were to fail, it would demonstrate to the protesters the wide international support they have won.

And if Khamenei continues to use harsh measures against them, the Biden administration might be able to persuade the Europeans to expel staff from Iranian embassies, a tactic the US can’t employ because it doesn’t have diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic.

The determination of the protesters as well as the despotism of their rulers should allow the US to rally international support behind efforts to get more Starlink receivers into Iran, allowing Iranians to circumvent the regime’s communications blackouts. The more images they can share of their heroic resistance and the horrific repression they endure, the stronger the international response will be, and the more power Biden can harness.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

